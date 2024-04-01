Monday, April 1, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

PM lauds RBI, says India must become financially ‘Atmanirbhar’ in 10 years

Mumbai, April 1: Over the next 10 years, India must strive to become a ‘financially Atmanirbhar’ economy that is shielded from all global events and continues to march ahead confidently for progress and development, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said on Monday.

Speaking at the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the PM said that the country’s economy has risen in the last few years from the inherited mess of 2014 when the BJP government took office, and is now poised for take-off.

“India is among the youngest nations in the world… Our policies have opened up new sectors in the economy like green energy, digital technology, Defence which is getting into the export mode, MSMEs, space and tourism industries.

“The RBI must address the aspirations of the youth and develop ‘out-of-the-box’ policies for all these emerging sectors to help the youth,” urged the PM.

Pointing out that globally there is a challenge for nations to strike a balance between inflation control and growth, the PM called upon the RBI to study and develop a model for this, which can be a trendsetter for the world, especially the Global South, while ensuring that the Indian Rupee is accessible and acceptable world over.

He said that in the next 10 years, India will strive to improve its financial independence, with the country’s economy getting impacted minimally by global developments “as we are already on the way to becoming a world growth engine.”

Present at the celebrations were Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, and other dignitaries.

IANS

