Monday, April 1, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

LS polls 2024: Congress to release its manifesto on April 5

New Delhi, April 1; Congress party is set to release its vision document cum manifesto at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQs in the capital on April 5.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said on Monday that the party is all set to release its vision document on April 5 ‘after vast deliberations with people from across the country’.

Soon after the manifesto launch, the grand old party will hold mega rallies on April 6, one in Jaipur and the other in Hyderabad.

Congress’ public rally in Jaipur will see the party’s top brass including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi addressing the public gathering.

In the Hyderabad rally, Rahul Gandhi will declare the party’s big poll promises to the public and seek their support in the run-up to the Parliamentary elections 2024.

“Our focus has always been on giving the country a welfare-oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well,” said K.C. Venugopal.

Earlier, Jairam Ramesh said that the party’s ‘ghar ghar guarantee’ campaign to distribute eight core guarantee cards across the country will be launched from April 3.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its 27-member election committee, headed by Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

IANS

If democracy is being murdered, what are we preparing for, Kangana Ranaut asks Rahul Gandhi
Adhir Ranjan’s ‘traitor’ jibe at Mamata Banerjee triggers war of words in Bengal
