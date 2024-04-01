Monday, April 1, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Meghalaya young woman wins ENBA award for Best News Producer

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Shillong, April 1: Alicia Bakor Phanwar from Meghalaya has won the ENBA Gold award for Best News Producer (English) at the prestigious Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) hosted at the Imperial Hotel in New Delhi on March 30.

The award recognises the best in the Indian broadcast news industry.

Phanwar at 26 years of age  is one of the youngest people in the role of a shift superviser in the India Today TV newsroom.

Aside from helping to shape the channel’s prime time line-up, Alicia is one of the lead producers for India Today’s marquee show “News Today at 9” with Rajdeep Sardesai, for which she won the ENBA Gold award.

She is also the lead producer for “Mission 2024” with Preeti Choudhry – which also bagged the gold award for best early prime time show, aside from a slew of other team awards.

 

Previous article
Cinevesture Film Festival: ‘Seven Winters in Tehran’ wins Best Int’l Film award, ‘Jaggi’ Best Indian Film
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Cinevesture Film Festival: ‘Seven Winters in Tehran’ wins Best Int’l Film award, ‘Jaggi’ Best Indian Film

Chandigarh, April 1:  'Seven Winters in Tehran' directed by Steffi Niederzoll bagged the Cinevesture People's Choice Award for...
NATIONAL

Adhir Ranjan’s ‘traitor’ jibe at Mamata Banerjee triggers war of words in Bengal

Kolkata, April 1:  A political slugfest surfaced in West Bengal on Monday after state Congress President Adhir Ranjan...
NATIONAL

LS polls 2024: Congress to release its manifesto on April 5

New Delhi, April 1; Congress party is set to release its vision document cum manifesto at the All...
NATIONAL

If democracy is being murdered, what are we preparing for, Kangana Ranaut asks Rahul Gandhi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), April 1:  BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cinevesture Film Festival: ‘Seven Winters in Tehran’ wins Best Int’l Film award, ‘Jaggi’ Best Indian Film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chandigarh, April 1:  'Seven Winters in Tehran' directed by...

Adhir Ranjan’s ‘traitor’ jibe at Mamata Banerjee triggers war of words in Bengal

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 1:  A political slugfest surfaced in West...

LS polls 2024: Congress to release its manifesto on April 5

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 1; Congress party is set to...
Load more

Popular news

Cinevesture Film Festival: ‘Seven Winters in Tehran’ wins Best Int’l Film award, ‘Jaggi’ Best Indian Film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chandigarh, April 1:  'Seven Winters in Tehran' directed by...

Adhir Ranjan’s ‘traitor’ jibe at Mamata Banerjee triggers war of words in Bengal

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 1:  A political slugfest surfaced in West...

LS polls 2024: Congress to release its manifesto on April 5

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 1; Congress party is set to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img