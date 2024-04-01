Meghalaya young woman wins ENBA award for Best News Producer

Shillong, April 1: Alicia Bakor Phanwar from Meghalaya has won the ENBA Gold award for Best News Producer (English) at the prestigious Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) hosted at the Imperial Hotel in New Delhi on March 30.

The award recognises the best in the Indian broadcast news industry.

Phanwar at 26 years of age is one of the youngest people in the role of a shift superviser in the India Today TV newsroom.

Aside from helping to shape the channel’s prime time line-up, Alicia is one of the lead producers for India Today’s marquee show “News Today at 9” with Rajdeep Sardesai, for which she won the ENBA Gold award.

She is also the lead producer for “Mission 2024” with Preeti Choudhry – which also bagged the gold award for best early prime time show, aside from a slew of other team awards.