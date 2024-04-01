Monday, April 1, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 1: In a major positive development for former Pakistan Premier Imran Khan and his wife, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the 14-year sentence of the former Prime Minister and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were found guilty in the Toshakhana case, a case related to mishandling and illegal means of acquiring gifts received by foreign dignitaries by Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi during their time in office.

Imran Khan was sentenced in the case days before the general elections, in what was being said as a hasty proceeding and a hasty decision to ensure Imran Khan stayed behind bars.

The verdict was initially announced by the accountability court on 31 January, which was later challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which now has suspended the sentence and has allowed Imran Khan and his wife Bushra to be released on bail.

During the proceedings at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the court heard the appeal by Imran Khan’s lawyer against the 31 January 2024 verdict by the accountability court, in which Imran Khan and his wife were found guilty of misusing the state’s gift repository, sentencing Imran Khan and his wife to 14 years imprisonment while a fine of Rs 787 million each on the accused was also slapped.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb took up the appeal against the sentence.

Barrister Ali Zafar represented Imran Khan while NAB prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz represented the National Accountability Board (NAB).

The relief for Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi is a big success and news for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and followers, who have been taking our protests and rallies and holding social media campaigns for the release of their leader Imran Khan, who they say has been put behind bars in false, fake and concocted cases with an intend to punish Imran Khan for standing against global powers like the United States and call out the country’s powerful military establishment for their interference in the country’s politics.

While speaking to reporters from the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan said that his struggle has been for decades only for the rule of law and accountability.

Imran Khan said that it is the powerful establishment that has been calling the shots and trying to shut his voice down.

Khan said that the letter of the judges needs to be thoroughly investigated and all quarters who are made party be held accountable and answerable on the serious allegations.

PTI supporters say that IHC’s decision proves that cases against Imran Khan have no basis or legal justification, adding that Imran Khan is their leader and has been one of the country’s most popular leaders for his truth and bold stance against powerful political opponents, the military establishment and global powers. (IANS)

