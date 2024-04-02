Tuesday, April 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Journo Alicia Phanwar bags ENBA gold award

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: Meghalaya-based TV journalist Alicia Bakor Phanwar brought pride to the entire state by winning the ENBA Gold award for ‘Best News Producer (English)’ at the prestigious Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) hosted at the Imperial Hotel in New Delhi, on March 30.
At 26, she is one of the youngest people in the role of a shift superviser in the India Today TV newsroom.
Aside from helping to shape the channel’s prime time line-up, Phanwar is one of the lead producers for India Today’s marquee show News Today at 9 with Rajdeep Sardesai, for which she won the ENBA Gold award. She is also the lead producer for Mission 2024 with Preeti Choudhry – which also bagged the gold award for best early prime time show, aside from a slew of other team awards.
Before India Today TV, the 26-year-old was also a news producer at Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV and with CNN-News18.
From shattering language barriers as a resident from the Northeast to breaking the glass ceiling as a young woman, working in a national newsroom and leading prime time coverage has been nothing short of a feat.
The awards show recognises the best in the Indian broadcast news industry.

