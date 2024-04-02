Tuesday, April 2, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram, April 2:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination in Wayanad on Wednesday from where he is seeking re-election.

Before filing the papers, he will take part in a roadshow in the constituency. And after the process is complete, he will return to Delhi on the same day.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections to elect all its 20 MPs.

Rahul Gandhi’s opponents include CPI candidate Annie Raja, who is the wife of CPI General Secretary D. Raja and the BJP’s state president K.Surendran.

Surendran has been taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi, and said, “It’s nice that Gandhi is finally coming to Wayanad to file his nomination.”

The state BJP chief has accused the Congress leader of doing nothing in the constituency where he has hardly come in the last five years.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also taken a dig at Rahul Gandhi for contesting the polls from the constituency against Annie Raja of CPI, a party that is a part of the INDIA bloc.

In the 2019 polls, Rahul Gandhi secured a landslide victory, with the highest margin of 4.31 lakh votes in the state.

IANS

