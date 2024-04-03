Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Will field candidates for all LS seats in Valley: Mehbooba Mufti

By: Agencies

Srinagar, April 3:  Former J&K Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday that her party will field candidates on all the three Lok Sabha seats in the Valley.

“We are deeply hurt by the manner in which Omar Abdullah dismissed PDP as the tail runner in the elections. Omar Sahab ridiculed my workers by saying that the NC would field candidates for all three Lok Sabha seats in the Valley as according to him, the PDP existed nowhere,” Mehbooba Mufti told media persons.

She said that most of the senior PDP leaders were lured away by the BJP and all she is left with are her “poor” party workers who have stood by her through thick and thin.

“How can I take the insult inflected on them by Omar Abdullah lightly and go by his diktat that the PDP should not field any candidate in the Valley,” she asked.

She said that as the head of the alliance and as the most senior leader, PDP trusted Farooq Abdullah to make a just and reasonable decision on fielding candidates for the Lok Sabha seats.

“Omar Abdullah even said that the NC would watch the behaviour of the PDP and then decide whether to form an electoral alliance with us for the assembly elections.

“In this background, am I left with any other option? We, according to the NC, are a finished political force and thus we have decided to field candidates for all the 3 Lok Sabha seats in the Valley and leave the decision with the voter as to who is number one or number 5,” she said.

IANS

Previous article
Will join BJP, says K’taka MP Sumalatha Ambareesh
Next article
IPL 2024: ‘Allow ball to come to you, not try to force it off front or back foot’, says Hayden on how to counter Mayank Yadav’s pace
