Thursday, April 4, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan rules out talks with TTP, asks Afghanistan to take action against terror outfits

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 4: Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday ruled out negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and asked the Afghanistan to take immediate action against terrorist outfits operating from its soil to “destabilise” Islamabad.

During a weekly press briefing here, Baloch said, “Pakistan expected Afghan authorities to take urgent action against terrorist outfits and their leadership for the crimes they were committing and the terrorist incidents they were responsible for in Pakistan.”

“Pakistan remained committed to fighting all terrorist outfits which had targeted the country and the symbols of Pakistan-China friendship,” Baloch said.

The statement from Pakistan foreign office comes a day after Afghanistan’s interim Interior Minister Muhammad Nabi Omari called on the Pakistan government to have table talks with the TTP.

“We ask the government of Pakistan and advise the brothers (TTP) who are fighting with them to come together and talk,” said Nabi Omari during an Iftar gathering in Khost, Afghanistan.

Afghan Taliban have been calling on Pakistan to engage with the TTP, and have expressed their readiness to facilitate table talks like they did during PTI founder Imran Khan’s tenure.

In the past, Pakistan agreed to the offer and held month-long talks with TTP leadership in Kabul, resulting in an announcement of a ceasefire by the TTP, the release of many Taliban prisoners in Pakistani jails and permission for TTP fighters with Pakistan origin to return to their homes with families.

However, the previous deal helped TTP militants resettle and reorganise themselves in parts of the country in huge numbers and work towards reclaiming the areas previously under their control.

“The previous peace deal with the TTP was a huge mistake. It has resulted in thousands of TTP militants to come back to the country and reorganise. Pakistan released over 400 TTP prisoners, who were on death row because of the deal,” said senior analyst Adnan Shaukat.

“Pakistan should now be able to see why there is facilitation and support for the TTP in Afghanistan. It is their government that supports these TTP terrorists and promotes their actions in and against Pakistan. That’s why they cannot take action against them and that is why they keep asking Islamabad to have table talks with them,” he added.

But Pakistan’s policy on Afghanistan seems clear and rigid. Pakistan has decided not to have any more talks with the TTP. Despite the fact that Afghan Taliban have denied that TTP groups and militants are using Afghan soil against Pakistan, insisting that Islamabad needs to look inwards and address its internal security problems; Pakistan has carried out airstrikes in Khost and Paktika in response to death of its seven soldiers in a suicide bombing in North Waziristan in March, 2024.

Last week, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the source of terrorism in Pakistan is in Afghanistan.

“Despite the fact that Afghan Taliban administration is well aware of the hideouts of terrorism, terrorists were operating freely against Pakistan from their territory. Cooperation from Kabul for tracking terrorism threat is not available,” Khawaja Asif had said. (IANS)

Previous article
Iran to sue Israel over attack on its diplomatic mission in Syria
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills who were lulled with the promise of a job...
Technology

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Tesla facility in Palo...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3'-- Atharv Bakshi and...
Business

Several stocks under NSE lens for significant spurt in price, volume

Shillong, April 4: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has sought clarifications from several companies following a spurt in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills...

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Technology 0
Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime...

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids'...
Load more

Popular news

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills...

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Technology 0
Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime...

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids'...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img