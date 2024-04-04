Thursday, April 4, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Power Ministry sets up panel for monitoring thermal power projects

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 4: The Union Power Ministry has constituted an independent Thermal Project Monitoring Group (TPMG) for the monitoring and execution of thermal power projects that are under implementation.

Headed by the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) Member (Thermal), the group comprises the CEA chief engineer or above level official and six retired senior officials of CEA/NTPC/DVC. Two deputy director-level officials of the CEA will assist the group.

The Ministry’s move comes against the backdrop of its ambitious plan of installation of 93,380 MW of new coal-based thermal power generation capacity by 2031-32, as announced recently.

Of the 93,380 MW, 26,380 MW is already under construction, 11,960 MW has been bid out and 19,050 MW is under clearance.

According to the Power Ministry, 31,000 MW is at an advanced implementation stage and the construction of 17,000 MW is expected to commence soon.

At present, the country’s total installed capacity is 428299.27 MW.

The group will undertake site visits of all the thermal power projects of the Central and state sectors as well as independent power producers, which are under implementation.

The members would conduct the site inspection of the project areas to oversee the first-hand progress made by the project proponents and based on their assessment, they would submit a progress report to the TPMG.

The group would compare the progress report with the progress being reported by the project proponents directly to the CEA. Based on these reports, the CEA will submit a realistic position about the progress of the projects under implementation.

The TPMG would identify any challenges or obstacles encountered during the implementation phase and evaluate the effectiveness of the mitigation strategies employed by the project proponents.

The members are also expected to submit a progress review report within seven working days after a site visit, and thereafter the TPMG after every visit would apprise the progress and timelines of the site of the thermal power projects under implementation to the Power Ministry. (IANS)

Previous article
Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case
Next article
Navy hands over nine pirates to Mumbai Police
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Paying’ for their husbands’ ‘sins’, these women in UP looking for respite after polls

Lucknow, April 4: They are women in deep distress. Their family lives have been torn apart, and they...
NATIONAL

One nation, one political party is BJP’s policy: CM Mamata Banerjee says in Cooch Behar

Kolkata, April 4:  West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday alleged, that in the name of ‘One...
NATIONAL

Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nomination for Thiruvananthapuram LS seat flanked by two ex-diplomats

Thiruvananthapuram, April 4:  A day after sitting Congress MP at Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor said that the fight this...
NATIONAL

Muslims will vote for us: Assam BJP President

Guwahati, April 4: Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita on Thursday said that Muslims will vote for the BJP...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Paying’ for their husbands’ ‘sins’, these women in UP looking for respite after polls

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, April 4: They are women in deep distress....

One nation, one political party is BJP’s policy: CM Mamata Banerjee says in Cooch Behar

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 4:  West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee,...

Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nomination for Thiruvananthapuram LS seat flanked by two ex-diplomats

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, April 4:  A day after sitting Congress MP...
Load more

Popular news

‘Paying’ for their husbands’ ‘sins’, these women in UP looking for respite after polls

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, April 4: They are women in deep distress....

One nation, one political party is BJP’s policy: CM Mamata Banerjee says in Cooch Behar

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 4:  West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee,...

Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nomination for Thiruvananthapuram LS seat flanked by two ex-diplomats

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, April 4:  A day after sitting Congress MP...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img