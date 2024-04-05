Friday, April 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, April 5:  In an interim direction, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed a decision of the Allahabad High Court which had struck down the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 as unconstitutional and violative of the principles of secularism.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, observed that the Allahabad High Court misconstrued the provision of the law in its March 22 order and the view taken by it was prima facie not correct.

Issuing a notice, the Bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and other respondents to file their counter affidavits by May 31.

The matter has been listed for further hearing in the second week of July, 2024.

Delivering a verdict on a plea filed by an advocate challenging vires of the Madarsa Act, 2004, a Bench of Justices Subhash Vidyarthi and Vivek Chaudhary of the Allahabad High Court held the law violative of the principles of secularism, Articles 14, 21 and 21-A of the Constitution of India and Section 22 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

The High Court had asked the state government to take steps to accommodate madrasa students in regular schools, adding that if required, new schools would be established to ensure that children between the ages of 6 to 14 years are not left without admission in duly-recognised institutions.

IANS

Previous article
Solar powered LED lights installed in HEC hotspots to facilitate coexistence  
Next article
Some are deliberately trying to equate Sandeshkhali with Singur and Nandigram: CM Mamata Banerjee
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU stages anti-CAA protest

Shillong, April 5: The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) members on Friday burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
News Alert

STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge

  Guwahati, April 5: Acting on a tip-off  the Special task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended a group...
NATIONAL

Delhi court reserves order on CM Kejriwal’s plea seeking more time with lawyer

New Delhi, April 5:  A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by Chief...
NATIONAL

Designers Rimple & Harpreet made 300 outfits across two years for ‘Heeramandi’

New Delhi, April 5:  Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who started their tryst with costume making in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHUSU stages anti-CAA protest

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 5: The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) members...

STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, April 5: Acting on a tip-off  the Special...

Delhi court reserves order on CM Kejriwal’s plea seeking more time with lawyer

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 5:  A Delhi court on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

NEHUSU stages anti-CAA protest

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 5: The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) members...

STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, April 5: Acting on a tip-off  the Special...

Delhi court reserves order on CM Kejriwal’s plea seeking more time with lawyer

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 5:  A Delhi court on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img