Friday, April 5, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Stay away from M’laya: KSU warns VHP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, April 4: The KSU on Thursday asked the “non-native” Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) not to interfere in the internal matters of the Bri U Hynniewtrep.
“The VHP is a foreign agency and organization. We want to tell it not to interfere in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills since we have never interfered in their matters in mainland India,” KSU general secretary, Donald V. Thabah said while reacting to the VHP’s letter urging President Droupadi Murmu to intervene in the death of two non-tribal migrant labourers at Ichamati after an anti-CAA rally.
Stating that the VHP is claiming to be a nationalist organisation which cares for all the  communities, he said it is sad they care about the illegal immigrants in Meghalaya.
“We feel the VHP should have looked at issues afflicting the indigenous community. This reflects its double standards,” Thabah said.
He said if the VHP is really concerned about the affairs of the state, it should take stock of its members in Shillong who had taken out a rally on a Sunday last year in front of the Grace Covenant Church and the Laban Presbyterian Church.
He said the VHP members had tried to intimidate and threaten the faithful who were attending the church services by shouting “Jai Shree Ram”.
The inability of the VHP to control its members indicates it is an organisation with some ulterior motive, he added.
“We are not afraid and will not allow the VHP to overpower the Khasi indigenous community,” Thabah said.
In his letter to President Murmu, VHP secretary general Bajrang Bagra claimed that the two migrant labourers were “brutally murdered” at Ichamati, a village in the East Khasi Hills district.
“The irony is that the district is exempted from the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) by being a Sixth Scheduled state. It is the place where a pressure group organised an anti-CAA rally which led to the murder of two innocent Hindus by unknown miscreants, as widely reported in the media,” Bagra wrote.
Thabah said if the Meghalaya Linguistic Development Forum decides to hold a protest at Ichamati against the harassment of the migrants, the KSU will also agitate against atrocities and harassment of “our people”.

Previous article
Eyes on reconciliation, Conrad likely to meet BJP leaders in Tura on Sunday
Next article
Union skips Khasi National Awakening Day observance
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Holiday The state government has declared April 15 as a local holiday on account of Shad Suk Mynsiem. In...
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi DC issues directive to ensure safety of govt property

NONGPOH, April 4: The Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi, Arpit Upadhyaya, has issued a directive to ensure the safety...
MEGHALAYA

Two get life for decade-old murder; third accused dies

SHILLONG, April 4: After a decade-long pursuit of justice, Salbinal Nangbah and Belting Tyngkra, both from Mynkrem village,...
SPORTS

Shashank overshadows Gill’s knock to hand PBKS win over GT

Ahmedabad, April 4: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill’s unblemished unbeaten half-century was overshadowed by uncapped Shashank Singh’s fiery...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Holiday The state government has declared April 15 as a...

Ri-Bhoi DC issues directive to ensure safety of govt property

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, April 4: The Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi, Arpit...

Two get life for decade-old murder; third accused dies

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 4: After a decade-long pursuit of justice,...
Load more

Popular news

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Holiday The state government has declared April 15 as a...

Ri-Bhoi DC issues directive to ensure safety of govt property

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, April 4: The Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi, Arpit...

Two get life for decade-old murder; third accused dies

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 4: After a decade-long pursuit of justice,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img