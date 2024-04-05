Friday, April 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Eyes on reconciliation, Conrad likely to meet BJP leaders in Tura on Sunday

SHILLONG, April 4: Chief Minister and NPP national president, Conrad K Sangma is likely to meet BJP leaders in Garo Hills on Sunday.
The BJP workers in Garo Hills have been opposing the idea of working with the NPP owing to the alleged harassment of party workers by the NPP and NPP leaders.
BJP leaders from Garo Hills have made it clear that the NPP should convene a reconciliation meeting in Tura before they pledge their support to the ruling party.
The decision of the BJP not to field candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya and to extend support to the NPP has led to massive resentment in the BJP’s rank and file.
There are even demands from various quarters for removal of party president Rikman G Momin for his failure to convince the party leadership in Delhi to field candidates for the upcoming election.
Meanwhile, the State BJP on Thursday asked the NPP to refrain from making provocative statements against the BJP during the course of the poll campaign.
“I request our NDA partner (NPP) to restrain from making such provocative statements against the BJP and infuriate the karyakartas,” Cabinet minister and senior BJP leader, AL Hek said.  BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak on Wednesday slammed NPP MLA from Mahendraganj, Sanjay A Sangma for hurting the sentiments of the Koch, Hajong and other non-tribals belonging to the Hindu community through his speech and also discriminating against the BJP supporters. Marak also asked the MLA to tender an apology.
“The sitting MDC has done the right thing. When they are talking negatively about our political party it is the right thing to ask them why they have said so,” Hek said.
Asking the NPP MLA to tender an apology for his undesirable remarks, Hek said the letter has already been sent to the chief minister and the BJP will wait for their response.

Previous article
Stop harassing our members: KSU cautions govt, police
Next article
Stay away from M’laya: KSU warns VHP
