Friday, April 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Delhi court reserves order on CM Kejriwal’s plea seeking more time with lawyer

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, April 5:  A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking permission to spend more time with his legal counsel to prepare for the cases pending against him in several parts of the country.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court listed the matter for pronouncement of judgement on April 9.

On Monday, the court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, as the AAP supremo moved an application seeking three books — Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and How Prime Ministers Decide.

In another application filed on Thursday, the Chief Minister claimed that two weekly meetings with his lawyer, as permitted by the court, were insufficient as he faced multiple cases in various states and needed more time for consultations.

He urged the court to increase the number of meetings with his lawyer to five per week.

On Monday, the Chief Minister was produced before the court amid tight security, as the counsels for both the ED and Kejriwal made their submissions virtually.

Senior advocates Vikram Chaudhary and Ramesh Gupta appeared for Kejriwal, while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju represented the probe agency.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi.

The ED has termed the Chief Minister the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

IANS

Previous article
Designers Rimple & Harpreet made 300 outfits across two years for ‘Heeramandi’
Next article
STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU stages anti-CAA protest

Shillong, April 5: The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) members on Friday burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
News Alert

STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge

  Guwahati, April 5: Acting on a tip-off  the Special task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended a group...
NATIONAL

Designers Rimple & Harpreet made 300 outfits across two years for ‘Heeramandi’

New Delhi, April 5:  Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who started their tryst with costume making in...
NATIONAL

Some are deliberately trying to equate Sandeshkhali with Singur and Nandigram: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, April 5:  Some people are deliberately trying to equate the recent developments at Sandeshkhali with the movements...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHUSU stages anti-CAA protest

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 5: The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) members...

STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, April 5: Acting on a tip-off  the Special...

Designers Rimple & Harpreet made 300 outfits across two years for ‘Heeramandi’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 5:  Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet...
Load more

Popular news

NEHUSU stages anti-CAA protest

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 5: The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) members...

STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, April 5: Acting on a tip-off  the Special...

Designers Rimple & Harpreet made 300 outfits across two years for ‘Heeramandi’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 5:  Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img