Cash seized from vehicle not part of Conrad’s convoy: NPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya NPP has distanced itself from the controversy surrounding the seizure of Rs 1 crore in cash from an SUV closely following Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s convoy at Kanubari check post in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

NPP spokesperson HM Shangpliang on Friday issued a statement stating that national president Conrad K Sangma visited Longding in Arunachal Pradesh to campaign for the party candidates and during this visit, an incident allegedly involving a vehicle trailing party president’s convoy has come to light, implicating the party in the recovery of cash.

“Firstly, we categorically state that the vehicle in question was not a part of our convoy, which was certified officially by the SP of Longding area. Secondly, our convoy, including the vehicles carrying our national president, underwent standard security checks as per the protocols established during the election code of conduct. No irregularities were detected during these procedures,” Shangpliang said.

He also said that during the checking of vehicles at Kanubari check gate by the surveillance teams, flying squads and police, party vehicles were thoroughly checked including that of the national president, the national general secretary and the team accompanying the president.

“The police vehicles were also thoroughly checked and nothing was found. We were not aware of the incident involving the aforementioned vehicle until it was reported in the media. Our party was blindsided by the news, and any attempt to link this incident with our national president is baseless and without merit,” the statement added.