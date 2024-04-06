Judicial and Forest department officials during the orientation programme on
Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws, at the High Court of Meghalaya, on
Friday. The programme, organised by the Meghalaya State Judicial
Academy in collaboration with WWF-India, was attended by Chief
Justice S Vaidyanathan, Justice HS Thangkhiew, and Principal
Chief Conservator of Forest RS Gill, among others. (MIPR)
Orientation programme on Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws at the High Court of Meghalaya
