Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentMEGHALAYANews Alert

HEC-hit women from WGH provided yarn as livelihood support

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, April 6: Aaranyak, the region’s foremost biodiversity conservation organisation, along with British Asian Trust, has distributed yarn  among human-elephant conflict affected women in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya to help them supplement income.

Twenty-six such women received yarn with support from the Darwin Initiative (Biodiversity Challenge Funds).

These women were earlier provided special training to hone their handloom skills under the aegis of Aaranyak and British Asian Trust with support from Darwin Initiative.

During the training programme, community women were helped to enhance their handloom skills so that they can improve the quality of their products and sell those in the competitive market.

The focus of the training was on creating unique designs that can add more value to their products and increase their profitability.

“We hope that the yarn provided to these marginalised women who have received our handloom training,  will empower them economically by providing them with the resources to create marketable products. As a result,  their economic independence  will be facilitated  through an alternative livelihood option. This also marks our contribution towards the development of communities in HEC-hit areas in the interest of coexistence,” said Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, a senior conservation scientist in Aaranyak.

In West Garo Hills of Meghalaya, escalating HEC poses a constant threat to both community members and wild elephants. Encroachment on elephant habitats and expansion of agricultural land compels wild elephants to enter  villages resulting in crop raids and human casualties.

On April 3, Aaranyak sent a team of experts led by Anjan Boruah and comprising Nipul Chakma, Subash Chandra Rabha, Ripunjay Nath, and Rupam Goyari to Bordubi to engage in interaction with the women of the community  to know how the current human elephant conflict situation affects them, as well as to distribute yarn among them as a livelihood support.

 

Previous article
Home Minister Amit Shah’s Assam rally postponed
Next article
Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships, Tripura Agriculture and Power Minister and senior BJP leader...
News Alert

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in various high schools in Assam have been on the...
Environment

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) today provided twenty torchlights to the villagers living...
NATIONAL

Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case

  Kolkata, April 6:  The East Midnapore District Police in West Bengal have registered an FIR and launched an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships,...

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in...

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

Environment 0
  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak...
Load more

Popular news

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships,...

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in...

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

Environment 0
  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img