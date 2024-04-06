Kharjahrin rakes up Pala’s 2019 remark against ILP in M’laya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) common candidate Robertjune Kharjahrin on Friday slammed sitting Lok Sabha member and Congress candidate, Vincent H Pala for his opposition to implementation of ILP in Meghalaya.

Addressing an election rally at Riangdo in West Khasi Hills, Kharjahrin recalled that Pala had expressed his opposition when the pro-ILP campaign was at its peak in the state in 2019.

Kharjahrin claimed that the sitting MP had stated that he was not in favour of implementation of the ILP since it is a very old legislation and it will also affect the tourism sector in the state.

“It is a great disappointment since we need legislation like ILP to deal with the problem of influx,” the RDA candidate said, while promising to continue to speak in favour of ILP in the Parliament if he is elected as an MP.

Kharjahrin also argued that the implementation of the National Register of Citizens by the neighbouring state of Assam poses a threat to the indigenous communities of Meghalaya.

Maintaining that as many as 39 lakh people have been left out of the NRC list prepared by Assam, Kharjahrin wanted to know where these people would go. “Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram have ILP. Only Meghalaya is left without any law to protect the indigenous communities,” he added.