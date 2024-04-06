Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Voted for CAA in Parl as state was exempted, says Agatha

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, April 5: Incumbent Lok Sabha member from Tura and NPP candidate, Agatha K Sangma on Friday made it clear that she supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Parliament because Meghalaya had been exempted from its provisions.
Despite facing criticism from opposition parties for her stance, Agatha emphasised that she would not have supported the Bill if it included Garo Hills.
She clarified that since the CAA does not apply in Meghalaya, there is no cause for concern.
The Tura MP explained that when the Citizenship Amendment Bill was introduced in Parliament in 2019, Meghalaya and other Northeastern states were exempted due to advocacy by then MP and now Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, along with other parliamentarians.
Conrad K Sangma had earlier clarified that the CAA would not impact Meghalaya significantly as only a small portion of the state’s land was excluded from its purview.
According to the CAA, rules of which were notified on March 13, the government will now start granting Indian nationality to non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians — from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (PTI)

Previous article
Kharjahrin rakes up Pala’s 2019 remark against ILP in M’laya
Next article
Pala chief architect of ‘unholy’ NPP-BJP-Cong nexus: Mukul
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Congress seeks probe into Arunachal cash seizure

The vehicle from which Rs 1 crore was seized belonged to Badri Rai & Construction Ltd which is...
MEGHALAYA

Cash seized from vehicle not part of Conrad’s convoy: NPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya NPP has distanced itself from the controversy surrounding the seizure of...
MEGHALAYA

Pala chief architect of ‘unholy’ NPP-BJP-Cong nexus: Mukul

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma has slammed the Congress for contesting from...
MEGHALAYA

Kharjahrin rakes up Pala’s 2019 remark against ILP in M’laya

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) common candidate Robertjune Kharjahrin on Friday slammed sitting Lok...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress seeks probe into Arunachal cash seizure

MEGHALAYA 0
The vehicle from which Rs 1 crore was seized...

Cash seized from vehicle not part of Conrad’s convoy: NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya NPP has...

Pala chief architect of ‘unholy’ NPP-BJP-Cong nexus: Mukul

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader...
Load more

Popular news

Congress seeks probe into Arunachal cash seizure

MEGHALAYA 0
The vehicle from which Rs 1 crore was seized...

Cash seized from vehicle not part of Conrad’s convoy: NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya NPP has...

Pala chief architect of ‘unholy’ NPP-BJP-Cong nexus: Mukul

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img