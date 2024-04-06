Saturday, April 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

MLCU launches The Mystery of the Cave at Mawmluh

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The Mystery of the Cave was on Friday launched at Mawmluh, a location in the scenic East Khasi Hills district that served as a source of inspiration for the story of the book.
Authored by MLCU Chancellor Dr Glenn C Kharkongor, the book has been translated into Khasi by The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim with illustration by Associate Professor of Practice, Community Centre for Arts, Craft and Culture, MLCU, Careen J Langstieh, and published by MLCU Press.
The book was launched last year during the Shillong Literary Festival.
To commemorate the launch of the book at Mawmluh, a programme was conducted on Friday, which was attended by Mukhim, Langstieh, Sirdar, Mawmluh, P. Kharwanlang, Dean Research and Publication, MLCU, Dr. Larilin Kharpuri, Additional Registrar, MLCU, Dr Iadonlang Tyngsong, members of the Mawmluh Tourism & Allied Activities Cooperative Society (MTAACS), executive members of the community, as well as teachers and students from Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School, Nabon Sawian Memorial Presbyterian Secondary School and Roban Sing Memorial Lower Primary School.
During the programme, Dr Kharpuri explained the significance of the book launch.
Mukhim, on the other hand, informed that the idea for the book was inspired by the cave at Mawmluh and the presence of stalagmite in the cave had helped determine the onset of Meghalayan Age.
“The book is a fictional story of exploration which also contains information concerning elements and species found inside the cave along with illustrations that will help students visualise what they look like,” she said in her address.
Mukhim also encouraged the students to explore the cave with their teachers and a guide so as to get a better understanding about their surroundings.
“Many of the local residents know little about their surrounding compared to visitors from outside who know a whole lot more; this makes it important for us to take the initiative to learn about the environment we live in so that we can educate others to respect our surroundings and prohibit them from littering,” Mukhim added.
As part of the programme, a brief story-telling session was conducted by Langstieh, who narrated the story about Mewan and Iba from the first few pages of The Mystery of the Cave and showed them illustrations contained in the book, which sparked curiosity and kept the students engaged.
The book was then distributed to the teachers of aforesaid schools, members of MTAACS and executive members of the community.

