Jhalupara resident bags bronze at nat’l c’ship

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 6: In a remarkable achievement, Priyanka Thapa, a resident of Jhalupara, has secured the Bronze Medal representing Meghalaya in the 3rd Sub-Junior National Championship held at Shaheed Vijoy Singh Pathik in Greater Noida.

Acknowledging her outstanding accomplishment, the Jhalupara Village Council organized a felicitation ceremony on the April 6, 2024 at the Jhalupara Community Hall. Priyanka Thapa was honored for her exemplary performance and for bringing pride and recognition to her village and the state of Meghalaya.

The felicitation ceremony served as a testament to the talent and dedication of Priyanka Thapa, showcasing her commitment to excellence in sports.

As she continues to pursue her passion with determination and perseverance, she serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in Jhalupara and beyond. Her achievement highlights the potential for success that resides within the communities of Meghalaya, fostering a spirit of pride and encouragement for future endeavors.