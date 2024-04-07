Sunday, April 7, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Shillong leg of U-17 football c’ship to begin on April 8

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 6: The Shillong leg of the Dream Sports Championship (DSC), an Under-17 National Football Tournament, will start from April 8 in Shillong.
Altogether six teams from the state will participate in this tournament which is being organised by Dream Sports Foundation and supported by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
The Shillong leg teams are: Shillong Lajong FC, Lah Bet FC, Golden Lions Football Coaching Centre, Rangdajied United FC, Football 4 Change and NRL Football Academy. These teams have been clubbed in two groups and toppers of each group will be qualified for the final which is scheduled to be held on April 12.
Only AIFF-accredited clubs and academies are eligible to participate in this tournament.
The DSC, launched by Dream Sports Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company, seeks to elevate youth-based competitions in Indian football and is the country’s only second such U17 Football Competition. The tournament aims to provide aspiring football champions a platform to showcase their skills at the highest level. With the involvement of the AIFF, this tournament offers players a pathway to selection for the National Camp in June.
The competition has already been kicked off in Mumbai and Kolkata on April 1. The other legs are Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa.
The Regional Round Phase will be completed on April 18. Subsequently, the top eight teams will advance to the national final slated for May 2024 in Mumbai. Notably, the national rounds will be broadcast live on FanCode, ensuring widespread access and engagement.
Commenting about the launch, Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-founder, Dream Sports said, “We believe that the path to creating world-class champions is by building long-term and sustainable programmes. In addition to our already existing grassroots training and mentorship programmes, we have now added high-quality competition and avenues for early talent identification via the Dream Sports Championship.

Previous article
Jhalupara resident bags bronze at nat’l c’ship
Next article
Hurdles win 3rd District League T20 title
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Buttler’s last-ball century helps RR move to top of table in IPL

Jaipur, April 6: Jos Buttler roared back to form with a masterful century that overshadowed Virat Kohli’s record-extending...
SPORTS

Suryakumar back in mix as faltering MI face Delhi Capitals

Mumbai, April 6: A fit-again Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to immediately deliver the goods when faltering Mumbai...
SPORTS

Mayank Yadav in focus as LSG eye third consecutive win

Lucknow, April 6: New pace sensation Mayank Yadav will be closely followed by all and sundry after his...
SPORTS

Mohammedan crowned I-League champions, to get promotion to ISL

Shillong, April: Century plus old Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday clinched their maiden I-League title after they beat...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Buttler’s last-ball century helps RR move to top of table in IPL

SPORTS 0
Jaipur, April 6: Jos Buttler roared back to form...

Suryakumar back in mix as faltering MI face Delhi Capitals

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, April 6: A fit-again Suryakumar Yadav will be...

Mayank Yadav in focus as LSG eye third consecutive win

SPORTS 0
Lucknow, April 6: New pace sensation Mayank Yadav will...
Load more

Popular news

Buttler’s last-ball century helps RR move to top of table in IPL

SPORTS 0
Jaipur, April 6: Jos Buttler roared back to form...

Suryakumar back in mix as faltering MI face Delhi Capitals

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, April 6: A fit-again Suryakumar Yadav will be...

Mayank Yadav in focus as LSG eye third consecutive win

SPORTS 0
Lucknow, April 6: New pace sensation Mayank Yadav will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img