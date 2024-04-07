Shillong leg of U-17 football c’ship to begin on April 8

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 6: The Shillong leg of the Dream Sports Championship (DSC), an Under-17 National Football Tournament, will start from April 8 in Shillong.

Altogether six teams from the state will participate in this tournament which is being organised by Dream Sports Foundation and supported by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Shillong leg teams are: Shillong Lajong FC, Lah Bet FC, Golden Lions Football Coaching Centre, Rangdajied United FC, Football 4 Change and NRL Football Academy. These teams have been clubbed in two groups and toppers of each group will be qualified for the final which is scheduled to be held on April 12.

Only AIFF-accredited clubs and academies are eligible to participate in this tournament.

The DSC, launched by Dream Sports Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company, seeks to elevate youth-based competitions in Indian football and is the country’s only second such U17 Football Competition. The tournament aims to provide aspiring football champions a platform to showcase their skills at the highest level. With the involvement of the AIFF, this tournament offers players a pathway to selection for the National Camp in June.

The competition has already been kicked off in Mumbai and Kolkata on April 1. The other legs are Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa.

The Regional Round Phase will be completed on April 18. Subsequently, the top eight teams will advance to the national final slated for May 2024 in Mumbai. Notably, the national rounds will be broadcast live on FanCode, ensuring widespread access and engagement.

Commenting about the launch, Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-founder, Dream Sports said, “We believe that the path to creating world-class champions is by building long-term and sustainable programmes. In addition to our already existing grassroots training and mentorship programmes, we have now added high-quality competition and avenues for early talent identification via the Dream Sports Championship.