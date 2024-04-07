Hurdles win 3rd District League T20 title

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 6: In a thrilling final showdown of the 3rd District League T20 Cricket Tournament 2024, held on Saturday, Cricket Lovers CC clashed with Hurdles CC for the coveted title. The match, filled with anticipation, unfolded at the cricket grounds with fervent spectators cheering on, as Hurdles CC emerged winners.

The toss favored Hurdles CC, who elected to bat first. Under the bright sun and amid high expectations, they commenced their innings with gusto. Hurdles CC posted a competitive total of 131/7 in their allocated 20 overs, with standout performances from Pynahaitbor Girodh, who notched the highest score of 23 runs off 19 balls. Mehraj Hussain Sarkar showcased his bowling prowess, claiming 2 wickets for a mere 15 runs in his spell of 4 overs.

Responding to the challenge, Cricket Lovers CC took to the crease with determination. However, they faced stiff resistance from the bowling attack of Hurdles CC. Despite commendable efforts from Rohit Yadav, who scored 23 runs off 36 deliveries, Cricket Lovers CC fell short of the target, managing to accumulate 99/8 runs in their stipulated 20 overs. Jonathan Pariong emerged as the star performer for Hurdles CC, scalping 3 crucial wickets for a mere 11 runs in his quota of 4 overs, earning him the well-deserved title of Man of the Match.The excitement didn’t end with the match’s conclusion, as accolades were bestowed upon standout players. Rohit Yadav’s consistent performances throughout the tournament earned him the prestigious title of Man of the Tournament, adding another feather to his cap.

The final was graced by esteemed guests, including Naba Bhattacharjee, Honorary President of MCA, Gideon Kharkongor, Honorary Secretary of MCA, and Dhruva Thakuria, Honorary Treasurer of MCA, along with notable dignitaries from the local community. Their presence added grandeur to the event, making it a memorable occasion for all involved.