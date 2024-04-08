Monday, April 8, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Access X platform via VPN apps, Musk tells Brazilian users

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 8: Amid an ongoing tussle between Elon Musk and the top Brazilian judiciary over blocking some X accounts, the tech billionaire on Monday asked users in the country to access the social media platform via virtual private networks (VPNs).

A VPN establishes a digital connection between the computer and a remote server owned by a VPN provider.

“To ensure that you can still access the X platform, download a virtual private network (VPN) app,” Musk told followers on X.

“Using a VPN is very easy… People care about the truth,” said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Neither Musk nor the Brazilian authorities have revealed which accounts were ordered by Supreme Court judge, Alexandre de Moraes, to be blocked.

Earlier, challenging the Supreme Court’s court order to block certain popular X accounts, the tech billionaire said that he would lift “all the restrictions” even if they had to close their office in the country.

Slamming the judge, Musk said, “Why are you doing this @alexandre?”

Later, in another post, the tech billionaire said, “We are lifting all restrictions. This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil”.

“As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit,” he added. (IANS)

Previous article
realme announces brand new ‘P Series’ curated for Indian market; best player in mid range segment
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress-Left alliance will take Communist to ‘graveyard’: Ex-Tripura CM

Agartala, April 8: Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said that the alliance between Congress...
Business

Adani Gas subsidiary joins MG Motor India to install charging stations to boost India’s EV goals

New Delhi, April 8:  In a bid to help India build a robust and efficient EV charging infrastructure,...
NATIONAL

TMC’s double-edged strategy to counter-attack Central agencies

Kolkata, April 8:  In the recent past whenever the central agency personnel are being attacked during their course...
NATIONAL

Unfortunate that alliance did not happen, says Atishi on AAP going solo in Assam

Guwahati, April 8: AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said on Monday that it was unfortunate that an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress-Left alliance will take Communist to ‘graveyard’: Ex-Tripura CM

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 8: Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar...

Adani Gas subsidiary joins MG Motor India to install charging stations to boost India’s EV goals

Business 0
New Delhi, April 8:  In a bid to help...

TMC’s double-edged strategy to counter-attack Central agencies

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 8:  In the recent past whenever the...
Load more

Popular news

Congress-Left alliance will take Communist to ‘graveyard’: Ex-Tripura CM

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 8: Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar...

Adani Gas subsidiary joins MG Motor India to install charging stations to boost India’s EV goals

Business 0
New Delhi, April 8:  In a bid to help...

TMC’s double-edged strategy to counter-attack Central agencies

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 8:  In the recent past whenever the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img