Monday, April 8, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Cardi B drops hints about upcoming album

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper, commemorated the sixth anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, Invasion of Privacy, with a heartfelt post on social media, while also giving fans a tantalizing glimpse into her highly awaited second album. Invasion of Privacy, released in 2018, not only skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart but also clinched a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019. The album boasted chart-topping hits like Bodak Yellow and I Like It, both of which claimed the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Cardi B expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming success of her debut album and dropped hints about her forthcoming project. (ANI)

Previous article
Chrissy Teigen shares pics of herself, kids in traditional clothing
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of the election to the 18th Lok Sabha which begins...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture the national imagination as much as Jawaharlal Nehru University...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Changing Political Landscape in the State

By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha has changed the political landscape in the state, at...
SALANTINI JANERA

Hindi jakkalaniko jegalja, official language dake ra·gatanikosa jegala: VPP

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Hindi ku·sik agananikode jegala ong·ja indiba Hindi ku·sikko a·doko official language dake ra·gatanikosa jegalenga ine...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of...

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture...

Changing Political Landscape in the State

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha...
Load more

Popular news

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of...

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture...

Changing Political Landscape in the State

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img