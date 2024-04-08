Cardi B drops hints about upcoming album

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper, commemorated the sixth anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, Invasion of Privacy, with a heartfelt post on social media, while also giving fans a tantalizing glimpse into her highly awaited second album. Invasion of Privacy, released in 2018, not only skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart but also clinched a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019. The album boasted chart-topping hits like Bodak Yellow and I Like It, both of which claimed the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Cardi B expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming success of her debut album and dropped hints about her forthcoming project. (ANI)