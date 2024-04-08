Monday, April 8, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Chrissy Teigen shares pics of herself, kids in traditional clothing

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chrissy Teigen has shared more glimpses from her family’s trip to Thailand, giving her followers a chance to experience Thailand vicariously through her posts. The wife of the Grammy-winning musician John Legend, who is also an author and model, showed off her and her kids’ traditional Thai looks on her Instagram stories, as they prepared to spend some more time visiting her extended family, reports People magazine. In one video, Teigen, who is half Thai, took a selfie wearing an embellished pink and purple dress with lots of gold bling on top. (IANS)

Previous article
Disha Patani wishes 70 years young superhero Jackie Chan
Next article
Cardi B drops hints about upcoming album
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of the election to the 18th Lok Sabha which begins...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture the national imagination as much as Jawaharlal Nehru University...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Changing Political Landscape in the State

By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha has changed the political landscape in the state, at...
SALANTINI JANERA

Hindi jakkalaniko jegalja, official language dake ra·gatanikosa jegala: VPP

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Hindi ku·sik agananikode jegala ong·ja indiba Hindi ku·sikko a·doko official language dake ra·gatanikosa jegalenga ine...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of...

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture...

Changing Political Landscape in the State

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha...
Load more

Popular news

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of...

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture...

Changing Political Landscape in the State

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img