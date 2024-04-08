Chrissy Teigen shares pics of herself, kids in traditional clothing

Chrissy Teigen has shared more glimpses from her family’s trip to Thailand, giving her followers a chance to experience Thailand vicariously through her posts. The wife of the Grammy-winning musician John Legend, who is also an author and model, showed off her and her kids’ traditional Thai looks on her Instagram stories, as they prepared to spend some more time visiting her extended family, reports People magazine. In one video, Teigen, who is half Thai, took a selfie wearing an embellished pink and purple dress with lots of gold bling on top. (IANS)