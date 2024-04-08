Monday, April 8, 2024
Only one person applied for citizenship under CAA: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, April 8:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a sharp attack on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) claiming that to date only one person has applied for citizenship under CAA rules.

“Many days have passed since the implementation of CAA. But to date, only one person from Assam has applied for the citizenship under provisions laid down by CAA,” Sarma told media persons.

He said that some people are opposing CAA and claiming that lakhs of people would apply for citizenship under the new rules of CAA. “Now they must be held answerable,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that in Bengali-dominated areas in the state, CAA does not have any impact on the ground.

“You can take the Sonari assembly constituency as an example. Many Bengali-speaking people are residing here. But no one has applied for citizenship under the new rules,” he added.

Notably, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and several other organisations protested in the state soon after the rules of CAA were notified by the Central government last month.

IANS

