Monday, April 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

SC dismisses Sanjay Singh’s plea against summons in PM Modi’s academic degree defamation case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, April 8:  The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh against a decision of the Gujarat High Court refusing to interfere with the summons issued by a metropolitan court in a criminal defamation case concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree.

Noting that the Gujarat High Court has already observed that all contentions available to the parties are kept open and the trial court would not be influenced by any of its observations, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said that the apex court is not inclined to entertain the special leave petition filed by Singh.

Earlier in February this year, Justice Hasmukh D Suthar of the Gujarat High Court found no ground to nullify the summons in a 61-page detailed order.

The defamation case emanates from derogatory statements allegedly made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Singh concerning Prime Minister Modi’s academic degree. A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad had summoned both the politicians following a criminal defamation complaint from Gujarat University.

IANS

Previous article
Uttar Pradesh’s political ‘Nari Shakti’ does not belong to it
Next article
‘Disheartening to see, each of your acts is an attempt to sideline me’: IOA chief writes to executive council members
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan session court sentences man to 80 lashes in a rare decision

Karachi, April 8:  In a rare punishment sentenced to a man falsely accusing his ex-wife of adultery and...
NATIONAL

BJP cheated people to come to power in Tripura, says Opposition leader

Agartala, April 8:  Tripura opposition leader Jitendra Choudhury said on Monday that the “BJP cheating people came to...
NATIONAL

Only one person applied for citizenship under CAA: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, April 8:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a sharp attack on people protesting...
NATIONAL

‘Disheartening to see, each of your acts is an attempt to sideline me’: IOA chief writes to executive council members

New Delhi, April 8:  IOA president PT Usha on Monday wrote a strongly-worded letter to the executive council...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pakistan session court sentences man to 80 lashes in a rare decision

INTERNATIONAL 0
Karachi, April 8:  In a rare punishment sentenced to...

BJP cheated people to come to power in Tripura, says Opposition leader

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 8:  Tripura opposition leader Jitendra Choudhury said...

Only one person applied for citizenship under CAA: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 8:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

Pakistan session court sentences man to 80 lashes in a rare decision

INTERNATIONAL 0
Karachi, April 8:  In a rare punishment sentenced to...

BJP cheated people to come to power in Tripura, says Opposition leader

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 8:  Tripura opposition leader Jitendra Choudhury said...

Only one person applied for citizenship under CAA: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 8:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img