Tuesday, April 9, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Egypt, Jordan, France urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 9: Egypt, Jordan, and France have urged an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli siege and bombardment over the past six months.

In a joint article on Monday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate and unconditional implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2728, which demands an immediate ceasefire in the conflict-stricken enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We warn against the dangerous consequences of an Israeli offensive on Rafah, where more than 1.5 million Palestinian civilians have sought refuge. Such an offensive will only bring more deaths and suffering, heighten the risks and consequences of mass forcible displacement of the people of Gaza and threaten regional escalation,” said the leaders.

Noting that there is an urgent need for a massive increase in the provision and distribution of humanitarian assistance, the leaders urged Israel to ensure the flow of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, a responsibility it has not fulfilled.

They demanded an immediate release of all hostages and reaffirmed their support for the negotiations brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States dealing with ceasefire, hostages, and detainees.

The massive conflict in Gaza has so far killed 33,207 Palestinians, in addition to many unreported under the rubble, and injured 75,933 others, according to the update released by Gaza’s health ministry earlier on Monday.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in retaliation to a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage. (IANS)

Previous article
POT POURRI
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Investigating potential customers’ data breach: Indian tech firm boAt

Shillong, April 9: Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt on Monday said it is investigating a potential data...
SPORTS

IPL 2024: ‘I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket,’ says KKR captain after defeat against CSK

Shillong, April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Shreyas Iyer, acknowledged his team's inability to adapt quickly to...
News Alert

Sandeshkhali tense after attack on police camp

Shillong, April 9: Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Tuesday after an attack on a police camp...
Health

Why India is seeing a rising trend of diseases

Shillong, April 9: Increased stress in life and a sedentary lifestyle combined with a spike in consumption of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Investigating potential customers’ data breach: Indian tech firm boAt

Technology 0
Shillong, April 9: Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt...

IPL 2024: ‘I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket,’ says KKR captain after defeat against CSK

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Shreyas...

Sandeshkhali tense after attack on police camp

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 9: Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali...
Load more

Popular news

Investigating potential customers’ data breach: Indian tech firm boAt

Technology 0
Shillong, April 9: Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt...

IPL 2024: ‘I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket,’ says KKR captain after defeat against CSK

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Shreyas...

Sandeshkhali tense after attack on police camp

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 9: Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img