Major curbs for SWGH during polling process

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 8: To facilitate the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and prevent traffic congestion and incidents during the movement of polling personnel, zonal magistrates, and sector officers, District Magistrate of South West Garo Hills, Hema Nayak, has issued an order prohibiting heavy carrier vehicles, particularly boulder-exporting trucks destined for Bangladesh, from operating within the district from 5 pm on April 17 to 5 pm on April 20.

Additionally, the DM has directed that ongoing infrastructure works, such as pipe and cable laying along PWD roads are to be temporarily halted during this period to ensure smooth vehicle movement for election duties and prevent disruption of internet services.

The order also mandates the immediate removal of heavy commercial vehicles and broken-down vehicles parked along roadsides, directing them to be relocated to open spaces.

Furthermore, under Section 144 of the CrPC, parking on both sides of roads and leaving vehicles unattended in ‘No Parking’ zones for more than 10 minutes at major junctions and main roads of the district is strictly prohibited.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya, with its two parliamentary seats Shillong and Tura, will go to polls on April 19 in single phase.

The results will be declared on June 4.