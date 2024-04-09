Tuesday, April 9, 2024
spot_img
Health

Why India is seeing a rising trend of diseases

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 9: Increased stress in life and a sedentary lifestyle combined with a spike in consumption of junk food, smoking tobacco, and alcohol is behind the surging cases of diseases in India, said experts here on Tuesday.

About one in three Indians is pre-diabetic, two in three are pre-hypertensive, and one in 10 suffers from depression, reveals a recent Health of Nation Report by Apollo Hospitals.

The prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health disorders has surged to critical levels, raising alarm for the nation’s health.

“Amongst the 1.4 billion population of India, the biggest health issues are related to a major jump in fatty liver diseases, obesity, diabetes, coronary artery diseases in the youth, and a plethora of malignancies of many organs affecting every section of society. This changing trend is more obvious as one encounters heart attacks and paralytic attacks in younger generations with alarming regularity,” Dr Anil Arora, Chairman, Gastroenterology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS.

“A combination of stressful life and sedentary lifestyle has catapulted us to newer illnesses which were not a reality in this younger lot, till recently,” he explained.

Infectious disease expert Dr Ishwar Gilada said the “altered lifestyle” followed by the young generations is making them more prone to the diseases.

“Our youth is going berserk on junk food, smoking, tobacco, alcohol,” and inviting diseases, he said.

He also blamed the work-from-home culture that was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to some extent with few companies.

“We need to stop it because people, who are working from home, do not do any exercise, or walk. That will cause a problem,” said Dr Gilada, Secretary General People’s Health Organisation-India.

He advised people to make health their own “responsibility”.

“Our health should be our responsibility. Everybody has to be responsible for their health. One always can’t depend on the government and organisations to take care of health. One must stop tobacco habits, quit smoking, reduce or stop alcohol consumption, and follow a healthy lifestyle with proper diet, and exercises,” Dr Gilada added. (IANS)

Previous article
74 pc Indians in favour of govt creating mandatory BIS standard for hospital bills: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Investigating potential customers’ data breach: Indian tech firm boAt

Shillong, April 9: Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt on Monday said it is investigating a potential data...
SPORTS

IPL 2024: ‘I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket,’ says KKR captain after defeat against CSK

Shillong, April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Shreyas Iyer, acknowledged his team's inability to adapt quickly to...
News Alert

Sandeshkhali tense after attack on police camp

Shillong, April 9: Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Tuesday after an attack on a police camp...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Akshay, Tiger announce ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will hit screens on April 11 for Eid

Shillong, April 9: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have announced that the release of their upcoming...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Investigating potential customers’ data breach: Indian tech firm boAt

Technology 0
Shillong, April 9: Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt...

IPL 2024: ‘I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket,’ says KKR captain after defeat against CSK

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Shreyas...

Sandeshkhali tense after attack on police camp

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 9: Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali...
Load more

Popular news

Investigating potential customers’ data breach: Indian tech firm boAt

Technology 0
Shillong, April 9: Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt...

IPL 2024: ‘I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket,’ says KKR captain after defeat against CSK

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Shreyas...

Sandeshkhali tense after attack on police camp

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 9: Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img