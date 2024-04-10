Pala accuses NPP of attempting to ‘buy’ votes in Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG, April 9: Congress candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, Vincent H Pala on Tuesday accused the NPP of making attempts to “buy” the votes of the people.

Speaking at an election rally at Mawlai Bus Stand, Pala said he was in possession of information that NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, while campaigning in Jaintia Hills, made an offer that people will be getting special packages if they are able to generate 2,000 votes for the NPP from every village.

“It is an act of frustration on the part of the NPP leadership which is leading the coalition government in the state. The NPP is offering money in villages where majority of the population are Christians,” Pala claimed, while making it clear that atrocities against the Christians and other minorities will become rampant if the BJP manages to return to power.

According to him, the BJP government in Uttarakhand has already brought the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“The Christians will be the worst affected if the UCC is enforced throughout the country,” Pala said, while adding that there is a move on the part of the BJP government in Assam to take away the ST status of Christians.

Pala further stated that the BJP-led NDA Government, over the past ten years, has been trying to block the flow of foreign funds to the Missionaries of Charity.

According to him, the BJP government is imposing tighter scrutiny on Christian Missionary groups under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. Pala also stated that many of the Christian organisations are not able to renew their FCRA license.