Jowai sings tunes of clean and green polls

JOWAI, April 9: The Doloi of Jowai, Pura Kynjing, collaborated with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya to sensitise the people of Jowai on the significance of voting, encouraging tribal communities to turn out in large numbers on April 19 for the Lok Sabha elections.

The awareness programme, organised by the CEO, BDR Tiwari, took place at Iawmusiang in Jowai, the headquarters of West Jaintia Hills district.

Emphasising the crucial role of voting in democracy, the Doloi urged town residents to actively participate in the democratic process, strengthening societal foundations and ensuring a vibrant democracy. Attendees, hailing from various parts of the district, attentively listened to the Doloi’s message underscoring the essence of voting as a fundamental right and civic responsibility.

Deputy Commissioner of West Jaintia Hills, BS Sohliya, underscored the importance of citizens’ engagement in shaping the nation’s democratic fabric, endorsing the CEO’s efforts in voter awareness through initiatives like SVEEP.

The programme, graced by notable figures including Arwatki Sumer and DV Lyngdoh, also featured U Sangot, a traditional Khasi information broadcaster, actively engaging with the electorate, highlighting the significance of timely participation in the electoral process. Additionally, Sangot promoted the ethos of ‘Clean and Green’ elections, advocating for environmental consciousness alongside electoral responsibility.

The electorates in Meghalaya will be the first in India to exercise their franchise on April 19 being the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.