Wednesday, April 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Poll boycott threat from 6 border villages

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 9: Six villages of Mallangkona border area in West Khasi Hills are planning to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while demanding ythe inclusion of their village in Meghalaya.
A large number of people from the six villages held a rally on Tuesday raising this demand.
According to Headman of Damrang, Tony K Marak, they have met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma five to six times, and he had agreed to look into their demands. “But till now our demand has remained the same. So we have no choice but to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Marak said.

