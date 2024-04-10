Meghalaya BJP minister to move Centre over assaults on non-tribals

Shillong, April 10: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and a BJP MLA, AL Hek is miffed with the recent incidents of assaults and murder in Meghalaya and set to move the Centre over these incidents.

Stating that he would write to the Central Government on the matter, Hek said that Government and police need to take serious action against those who are involved in such incidents.

These assaults in question have been committed on non-tribals. Already three persons have died because of two such separate incidents of assaults in East Khasi Hills district recently.

It may be mentioned hare that at around 11:15 am today, some unknown miscreants assaulted three labourers working at a construction site at Mawlai Mawroh. Due to the assault, one person identified as Arjun Ray (52 years) got severely injured and later passed away at NEIGHRIMS.

In this connection, a case is being registered and investigation is under progress to identity the culprits, according to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi.