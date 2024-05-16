Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Garo movie Rapture to hit theatres in France

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Capricci Cinema, in collaboration with Anna Films Shillong, is thrilled to announce the unprecedented release of the critically acclaimed Garo film Rapture, directed by the visionary Dominic Megam Sangma, across more than 100 theatres in France.
This landmark event marks the first time, a film from Meghalaya, India, has achieved such widespread distribution in French cinemas, highlighting a significant milestone in the global recognition of Garo cinema.
Produced by Anna Films Shillong, Rapture has captivated audiences worldwide with its poignant storytelling and striking cinematography, delving into the deep cultural and spiritual realms of the Garo community.
Dominic Megam Sangma’s direction brings a unique and authentic voice to the forefront of world cinema
. This extensive release in France is a testament to the universal appeal and artistic excellence of his work.
Capricci Cinema is also proud to announce that Rapture has received a prestigious label from the GNCR (Groupement National des Cinémas de Recherche), a collective of arthouse exhibitors. This recognition will enable us to obtain greater distribution and visibility for the film, ensuring it reaches an even wider audience.
Following the initial phase, a further 64 cinemas will be showing the film over the next few weeks, and we hope to add many more.
The movie starts in major cities and prestigious theatres across FranceThis historic release of Rapture not only showcases the richness of Garo culture but also marks a significant achievement for Indian cinema on an international scale.
Capricci Cinema and Anna Films Shillong are proud to facilitate this cultural exchange and invite audiences in France to experience the profound and moving narrative of Rapture.

Previous article
Sonali Bendre exudes cool chic vibe with all-green look, edgy heels, top-notch bun
Next article
Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya crown unveiled in Shillong
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Nongthymmai Club to hold football trials

By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural Club announced on Wednesday that they will hold football...
SPORTS

State mountain bikers shine at Asia Enduro Series in Sri Lanka

By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: State mountain bikers and pioneers of the sport have made history by securing...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya crown unveiled in Shillong

By Our Reporter The crown for Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya was unveiled today in the presence of Chief Guest Paul...
NATIONAL

No govt property to be outsourced to private entities: Himanta

Guwahati, May 15: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the state government would not...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nongthymmai Club to hold football trials

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural...

State mountain bikers shine at Asia Enduro Series in Sri Lanka

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: State mountain bikers and...

Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya crown unveiled in Shillong

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
By Our Reporter The crown for Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya was...
Load more

Popular news

Nongthymmai Club to hold football trials

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural...

State mountain bikers shine at Asia Enduro Series in Sri Lanka

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: State mountain bikers and...

Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya crown unveiled in Shillong

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
By Our Reporter The crown for Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya was...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img