Garo movie Rapture to hit theatres in France

Capricci Cinema, in collaboration with Anna Films Shillong, is thrilled to announce the unprecedented release of the critically acclaimed Garo film Rapture, directed by the visionary Dominic Megam Sangma, across more than 100 theatres in France.

This landmark event marks the first time, a film from Meghalaya, India, has achieved such widespread distribution in French cinemas, highlighting a significant milestone in the global recognition of Garo cinema.

Produced by Anna Films Shillong, Rapture has captivated audiences worldwide with its poignant storytelling and striking cinematography, delving into the deep cultural and spiritual realms of the Garo community.

Dominic Megam Sangma’s direction brings a unique and authentic voice to the forefront of world cinema

. This extensive release in France is a testament to the universal appeal and artistic excellence of his work.

Capricci Cinema is also proud to announce that Rapture has received a prestigious label from the GNCR (Groupement National des Cinémas de Recherche), a collective of arthouse exhibitors. This recognition will enable us to obtain greater distribution and visibility for the film, ensuring it reaches an even wider audience.

Following the initial phase, a further 64 cinemas will be showing the film over the next few weeks, and we hope to add many more.

The movie starts in major cities and prestigious theatres across FranceThis historic release of Rapture not only showcases the richness of Garo culture but also marks a significant achievement for Indian cinema on an international scale.

Capricci Cinema and Anna Films Shillong are proud to facilitate this cultural exchange and invite audiences in France to experience the profound and moving narrative of Rapture.