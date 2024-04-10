Wednesday, April 10, 2024
No Toys for Big Boys: Real weapons used in Akshay-Tiger-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 10: The makers of the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ have used real weapons to amp up the cinematic experience.

The film boasts thrilling car chases, intense knife combat, breathtaking arrow fights, dynamic lab action sequences, and a myriad of other jaw-dropping stunts.

Among the arsenal of specialised weapons utilised in the film are – Chinooks, Black Hawks, C-235, Humvees, Oshkoshes, Military trucks, Military Land Rovers, ATVs, and tanks.

Talking about using real weapons for the film, director Ali Abbas Zafar said: “There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real locations with real weaponry and equipment. We are thankful to each country for all their support for letting us use the real military equipment in the film. Guns, tanks, military trucks, chinooks and many other weapons have been used in the movie.”

“We have kept it all real with the best technical team and action crew. The explosion, equipment, and locations are real, and all the actors have performed brilliantly during all the situations. Everything we have attempted is with real safety. So, I think when you watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, somewhere or the other, you will feel the thrill.”

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, and promises a cinematic spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to debut in theatres on April 11. (IANS)

