Wednesday, April 10, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

One killed, one injured in attack by group of youth

By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, April 9: A nontribal construction worker was killed and another severely injured after a group of youth attacked them without provocation.
The dead has been identified as Arjun Rai a resident of Nongmynsong. The grievously injured man has been admitted to Neigrihms.
This is the second fatal incident in Meghalaya in last 15 days. At Ichhamati two nontribals were killed over CAA protest last month.

AAP leaders meet at Delhi CM’s house, to launch ‘Save Constitution’ campaign
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

