One killed, one injured in attack by group of youth

Shillong, April 9: A nontribal construction worker was killed and another severely injured after a group of youth attacked them without provocation.

The dead has been identified as Arjun Rai a resident of Nongmynsong. The grievously injured man has been admitted to Neigrihms.

This is the second fatal incident in Meghalaya in last 15 days. At Ichhamati two nontribals were killed over CAA protest last month.