Wednesday, April 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

AAP leaders meet at Delhi CM’s house, to launch ‘Save Constitution’ campaign

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, April 10: After a meeting of AAP senior leaders at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Wednesday, Gopal Rai said the party will launch a campaign — ‘Samvidhan Bacho, Tanashahi Hatao’ on April 14.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi convener and Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that on Tuesday Sunita Kejriwal had gone to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail and in the meeting on Wednesday she conveyed his message.

“Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Sandip Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and I came to meet Sunita ji today,” said Rai.

Divulging more details, the Minister said that CM Kejriwal has sent two messages.

“Firstly, in any situation, the party is committed to serving the people of Delhi. All MLAs stand with the public in their joys and sorrows,” said Rai.

“The second message he sent is that they are ready to tolerate every atrocity of the ‘tanashah’ government. It is most important to save the Constitution of this country. The Constitution and democracy are under threat,” said Rai.

“On the occasion of April 14, Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s birthday, the party will launch a campaign — ‘samvidhan bacho, tanashahi hatao’,” said Rai.

The AAP leader further said that they will release a list of star campaigners soon and next week, the party will deliberate further on the election strategy.

The AAP has so far already launched two campaigns. The party kick-started its Lok Sabha poll campaign on March 8 from Delhi, advocating for the slogan, ‘Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tab hee Dilli hogee aur khushhaal’ (With Kejriwal in Parliament, Delhi will prosper).

In another campaign, AAP on Monday initiated a new campaign in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections, revolving around the slogan “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” (answering jail with votes), to rally support against CM Kejriwal’s arrest and capitalise on the sympathy among voters that the party anticipates his imprisonment will evoke.

The AAP is now banking on a mix of cadre and sympathy votes, leveraging the narrative that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest was orchestrated to stifle his electioneering.

Moreover, the party alleges a conspiracy between the ED and the BJP to impede CM Kejriwal’s campaign during the election season.

IANS

Previous article
Mamata Banerjee trying to save blast accused by implicating NIA: Amit Shah
Next article
One killed, one injured in attack by group of youth
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

One killed, one injured in attack by group of youth

Shillong, April 9: A nontribal construction worker was killed and another severely injured after a group of youth...
NATIONAL

Mamata Banerjee trying to save blast accused by implicating NIA: Amit Shah

Kolkata, April 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of...
NATIONAL

India wins key posts in UN poll

New Delhi, April 10: India has won a major victory with the country's candidates being elected to several...
NATIONAL

Thousands offer Eid prayers in J&K, no untoward incident reporte

  Srinagar, April 10 : Thousands of Muslims offered Eid prayers across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and no...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

One killed, one injured in attack by group of youth

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 9: A nontribal construction worker was killed...

Mamata Banerjee trying to save blast accused by implicating NIA: Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on...

India wins key posts in UN poll

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 10: India has won a major...
Load more

Popular news

One killed, one injured in attack by group of youth

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 9: A nontribal construction worker was killed...

Mamata Banerjee trying to save blast accused by implicating NIA: Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on...

India wins key posts in UN poll

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 10: India has won a major...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img