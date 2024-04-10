Wednesday, April 10, 2024
spot_img
Business

Stock Market Update: Robust economic growth will keep market resilient, say analysts

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 10: Robust economic growth, decent corporate earnings, macroeconomic stability, expectations of political stability after elections, sustained capital flows, and retail investor enthusiasm will keep the market resilient despite rich valuations, says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

A recent healthy trend in the market is the outperformance of the fundamentally strong large caps over the mid and small caps. This trend is making the market healthier and, therefore, has the potential to continue. Largecap banking stocks are likely to be the leaders if the rally sustains, he said.

The US CPI data to be published today (Wednesday) is significant since that will determine the quantum of rate cuts by the Fed this year. The fact that US inflation has come down by two-thirds is significant and positive from the market perspective, but the trajectory of inflation, going forward, will largely influence the direction of stock markets, globally, he said.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said Asian stocks traded cautiously ahead of key inflation data that will influence the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s next steps. US stock indexes ended nearly flat on Tuesday, stressed by financial-sector stocks as investors awaited a key inflation reading and prepared for major banks to start earnings-reporting season later this week.

BSE Sensex is trading at 74,901 points, up by 218 points. Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank are up more than 1 per cent. (IANS)

Previous article
Multinationals view India as alternative manufacturing base; investments ‘strong’: UN
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Thousands offer Eid prayers in J&K, no untoward incident reporte

  Srinagar, April 10 : Thousands of Muslims offered Eid prayers across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and no...
MEGHALAYA

Two killed as truck overturns

Shillong, April 9 : Two persons were killed in a road accident after a truck bearing the registration...
Health

Exercise during evening may offer more health benefits against obesity

Shillong, April 10: While mornings have traditionally been known as a good time for exercise, a new study...
News Alert

CM Kejriwal seeks urgent hearing in SC against ED arrest

Shillong, April 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought an urgent hearing on his plea filed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Thousands offer Eid prayers in J&K, no untoward incident reporte

NATIONAL 0
  Srinagar, April 10 : Thousands of Muslims offered Eid...

Two killed as truck overturns

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 9 : Two persons were killed in...

Exercise during evening may offer more health benefits against obesity

Health 0
Shillong, April 10: While mornings have traditionally been known...
Load more

Popular news

Thousands offer Eid prayers in J&K, no untoward incident reporte

NATIONAL 0
  Srinagar, April 10 : Thousands of Muslims offered Eid...

Two killed as truck overturns

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 9 : Two persons were killed in...

Exercise during evening may offer more health benefits against obesity

Health 0
Shillong, April 10: While mornings have traditionally been known...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img