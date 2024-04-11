Edn sector in SWKH needs upgrade, government told

4th teachers seek salary hike

TURA, April 10: The AHAM from South West Khasi Hills has submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma seeking steps to be taken for the development of education in the area.

In its memorandum submitted on Wednesday, the organization sought the setting up of a Auditorium cum Library at Khonjoy, Moheshkola, Ranikor and Puksora villages.

“The introduction of such facilities is imperative as they would serve as focal points for both academic pursuits and extracurricular activities. Beyond their educational role, these centers would also cultivate a vibrant culture of learning and community engagement within our villages,” it said.

The organisation also demanded the upgradation of the Khonjoy Secondary School to Higher Secondary, provision of transportation facilities for border area students, the appointment of Garo teachers in Garo medium schools from the area, renovation of primary school buildings from the area like Khonjoy-B LP School, Tilagao LP School, Upper Chibak LP School, Majisora LP School, Rongdusora LP School besides many others in the district.

The organisation also reminded the Education Minister of its memorandum submitted earlier in connection with the establishment of a government college in the area.

“We appreciate the attention and support that has been extended thus far towards this crucial initiative. However, we would like to kindly request your continued efforts in expediting the process of setting up these institutions,” it said.

Meanwhile, the All Meghalaya 4th Teachers’ Association, Garo Hills Unit has on the same day submitted a reminder of its earlier memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as well as to Education Minister Rakkam Sangma.

The teachers under the category have been demanding the enhancement of their salaries as well as regularization of their services, a memorandum in connection with which was submitted earlier.

The teachers are seeking service regularisation based on their teaching experience as well as on the length of their services, to which till date there has been no positive response from the government’s side.

With regard to the enhancement of salaries, the teachers are demanding that they be paid at par with their counterparts in the Assistant Teacher category.