Thursday, April 11, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka misses sheer khurma, biryani on Eid; gorges on crepes, croissants

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 11: Global star Priyanka Chopra has extended her warm greetings on the occasion of Eid, saying she is missing sheer khurma and biryani.

Taking to social media, the former Miss World shared a postcard with a crescent moon on it, and a message which reads as: “Missing sheer khurma and biryani back home… Eid mubarak to everyone celebrating”.

On Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a yummy glimpse of French delicacies, and wrote: “When in France breakfast needs to include crepes and croissants…”

On the personal front, Priyanka and American singer and actor Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl, via surrogacy, named Malti Marie.

Priyanka next has ‘Heads of State’ in her kitty. (IANS)

Previous article
Gwen Stefani’s verdict on music industry: It is like the Wild West
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Tata ropes in Shell to set up EV charging stations across India

Shillong, April 11: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) said on Thursday that it has signed a non-binding...
Technology

Meta testing new tools to help protect youth from sextortion

Shillong, April 11: Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday said that the company is testing new tools to help...
NATIONAL

NCB busts interstate drug syndicate in Goa

Panaji, April 11: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an interstate drug syndicate by arresting a Nigerian...
Technology

Will Musk announce affordable Starlink internet service during India visit?

Shillong, April 11: Starlink, an affordable satellite-based internet service offered by Elon Musk-run aerospace company SpaceX, has transformed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tata ropes in Shell to set up EV charging stations across India

Business 0
Shillong, April 11: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM)...

Meta testing new tools to help protect youth from sextortion

Technology 0
Shillong, April 11: Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday said...

NCB busts interstate drug syndicate in Goa

NATIONAL 0
Panaji, April 11: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has...
Load more

Popular news

Tata ropes in Shell to set up EV charging stations across India

Business 0
Shillong, April 11: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM)...

Meta testing new tools to help protect youth from sextortion

Technology 0
Shillong, April 11: Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday said...

NCB busts interstate drug syndicate in Goa

NATIONAL 0
Panaji, April 11: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img