Friday, April 12, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

29 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 12: At least 29 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building here on Friday, Palestinian news and information agency WAFA reported.

Dozens of people were injured in the airstrike, said the report, without giving further details, Xinhau news agency reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Friday that the airforce has attacked more than 60 targets in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

Decomposed bodies of 13 people have been recovered from the Al-Balad area and the Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis Governorate.

Details are awaited

In Israel’s response to the October 7 Hamas attack, 33,545 people have been killed. (IANS)

UN Security Council voices concern over killing of World Central Kitchen staff in Gaza
