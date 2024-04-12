AJP, AAP masquerading as Congress, alleges Sonowal

Guwahati, April 12: Senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal, who is contesting from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general elections, on Thursday campaigned in areas under Upper Assam’s Digboi LAC, mincing no words to lambast the Congress for turning a deaf ear to the pleas of the people of Assam for more than six decades.

Turning the heat on Opposition parties – Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – during the campaign, Sonowal termed them as the ‘masqueraders of Congress.’

Tearing through the Opposition for their role in the CAA agitation, Sonowal said, “Congress must bear responsibility for instability in Assam, exacerbated by supposed allies and the Congress during the CAA movement when I served as chief minister. People were intentionally misguided with false claims that 190 lakh immigrants from Bangladesh would flood Assam, enraging the public discourse, as the aspiring leaders of CAA kept their eyes on political dividends through ministerial and parliamentary roles.”

“While people died, they kept people in the dark. Today, it is clear to everyone that CAA poses no threat to the people of Assam. It is imperative for the public to question why violence was embraced, who perpetuated it, who lent their support for vandalism and violence that plunged Assam into an abyss,” he said.

The BJP leader further said, “In recent times, I have noticed a new leader emerging within the ranks of the Congress, accompanied by an associate who lacks decency and humility. It’s disheartening to witness this emerging leader aligning with someone who lacks these virtues. Even more troubling is the fact that this budding leader has chosen to embrace the counsel of an individual who, during the tumultuous Assam movement, supported violence and the Congress’s deceitful tactics, resulting in the deaths of 855 Assamese.”

Expressing gratitude for the love and support from diverse ethnic groups, Sonowal said, “During my tenure as chief minister, significant efforts were made to enhance the capacity of Digboi, Asia’s oldest oil refinery, from 0.65 million metric tonnes per annum to one million metric tonnes. This region holds immense historical significance for India. It’s a pleasure to connect with the people of Digboi, a place rich in history and cultural diversity, offering numerous opportunities. The encouragement and cooperation of the people continue to inspire us in our commitment to nation-building.”

Notably, Sonowal addressed eight public meetings on Thursday at Tongona, Betoni, Duarmara and Pengeri under the Burhidihing mandal and at Kherjaan, Muliabari, Missionpara and Kalibari under Digboi mandal.

