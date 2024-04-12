Assam Congress chief to leave party after LS polls: BJP minister

He told press on Friday: “Bhupen Borah claimed that he would become the Chief Minister of Assam in 2026. But to become Chief Minister, one must win the Assembly election first as an MLA. Borah has lost many times in the elections. He knows very well that he would again face defeat on a Congress ticket.”

Hazarika further said that to form a government in Assam, one party must have at least 64 legislators and Congress is in no position to reach that magic figure in the state polls.

“Whether Congress can win 10 seats in the Assembly polls or not, is also uncertain. Bhupen Borah understands these facts very well and that is why he will leave the Congress party after the parliamentary election,” he said.

The Minister also mentioned that BJP is riding high on public support due to its good governance and the party is set to win at least 13 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

IANS