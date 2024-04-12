Friday, April 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Misa Bharti says media ‘twisted’ her statement on PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Patna, April 12:  RJD Rajya Sabha MP and Patliputra Lok Sabha candidate Misa Bharti, on Friday, blamed the media for “twisting” her statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She further claimed that the media did not release her full statement.

Misa Bharti on Thursday had said that if INDIA bloc forms a government at the Centre, then a lot of BJP leaders, along with PM Modi, will go to jail.

Misa addressed media persons on Friday: “I said that the Supreme Court had made a remark on electoral bonds and termed it unconstitutional. If our government comes to power in the Centre, we will start an investigation into it and the culprits will be punished. My statement was twisted by the media.”

Addressing the election campaign in the Maner area under Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, Misa had said: “BJP leaders are taking action against the Opposition through ED and CBI but this is not an issue. He (PM Modi) is not raising issues like unemployment and price rise in the country.”

“We are talking about doubling the income of farmers and implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and he (PM Modi) is blaming us for doing appeasement,” Misa added.

IANS

Previous article
Don’t travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA
Next article
Assam Congress chief to leave party after LS polls: BJP minister
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Congress chief to leave party after LS polls: BJP minister

Guwahati, April 12: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has claimed that the state Congress President Bhupen Borah will leave...
NATIONAL

Don’t travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA

New Delhi, April 12: India on Friday issued a travel advisory for its citizens, advising them not to...
NATIONAL

Congress top brass running away from contesting elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, April 12:  Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a jibe at Congress,...
NATIONAL

Farmers’ strength made BJP take back farm laws: Akhilesh

Lucknow, April 12:  Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the realisation of the strength of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Congress chief to leave party after LS polls: BJP minister

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 12: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has claimed...

Don’t travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 12: India on Friday issued a...

Congress top brass running away from contesting elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, April 12:  Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Congress chief to leave party after LS polls: BJP minister

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 12: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has claimed...

Don’t travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 12: India on Friday issued a...

Congress top brass running away from contesting elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, April 12:  Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img