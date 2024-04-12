Friday, April 12, 2024
Assam vigilance team nabs govt employee in bribery case

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, April 12: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap and arrested a government employee in a bribery case at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

The team acted on a complaint alleging that Gurupad Das, senior assistant at the office of the superintendent of food and civil supplies and consumer affairs, Bokajan, Karbi Anglong had demanded Rs 7,000 as bribe from the complainant for renewal of the licence of his fair price (PDS) shop.

Das had also demanded Rs 2,500 as bribe for forwarding the report of his shop to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the vigilance directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by the vigilance team in the office during which Das was caught red handed immediately after he accepted Rs 2,500 as bribe from the complainant.

The bribe money was subsequently recovered from his possession and seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station under Section 7 (b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The team found sufficient evidence against the accused to arrest him in the case.

IANS

