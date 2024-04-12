Friday, April 12, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Congress top brass running away from contesting elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, April 12:  Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a jibe at Congress, saying that its top brass is running away from contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Chouhan claimed that Sonia Gandhi has decided not to contest the election from Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) fearing a loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Indira Gandhi represented Raebareli Lok Sabha seat for several years, but the Congress top leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, is running away from contesting the election from this seat,” Chouhan said.

Sonia Gandhi represented Raebareli constituency for five terms between 2004 and 2019, while Indira Gandhi also won three elections (1967, 1971 and 1980) from this seat.

Hitting further at the opposition, the veteran BJP leader said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost one election from Amethi in 2019, and therefore, he too ran away from the field this time.

While talking to media persons at BJP headquarters in Bhopal, Chouhan said that the BJP alone will win 370 seats and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time.

Rahul Gandhi was defeated in the last general elections by the Smriti Irani in Amethi. As of now, Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination only from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency.

IANS

