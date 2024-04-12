Conrad promises action against targeted killings

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 11: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday assured action against targeted killings and said the state government would deploy adequate forces to maintain law and order.

“I want to assure that there should be any doubts as we will put enough boots on the ground to ensure there is no law-and-order issue,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an election campaign.

Referring to the killing of Arjun Ray, a 52-year-old labourer from Nongmensong, Sangma said the police were investigating the matter and the perpetrators would be brought to book.

“I spoke to the family members of the deceased yesterday and offered my condolences. I told them that we will do everything we can and that they can contact us directly if any issue arises,” he said.

The chief minister said he had also sent the superintendent of police to the hospital to prevent any problem there.

Sangma said the chief secretary and the director general of police would hold a meeting to review the law-and-order situation and take necessary actions. “If required, we will call in the central forces,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police have yet to arrest anyone involved in the killing of Ray.