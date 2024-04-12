Friday, April 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Masterchef India runner-up Nambie Marak joins NPP

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha election just a week away, the National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday got a much-needed shot in the arm with the induction of Nambie Marak, who is a household name in the culinary world.
Marak, the first runner-up of Masterchef India, joined the NPP in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and NPP candidate from Shillong parliamentary constituency, Ampareen Lyngdoh, during a programme at Athiabari in West Khasi Hills.
Taking to X, an elated Conrad wrote, “We are delighted to have Nambie Marak join our party. It’s a positive sign to see young individuals stepping into politics, as they bring fresh perspectives and can effectively represent the aspirations of the people.”
Hailing from a remote village of Upper Rangsa in West Khasi Hills, Marak is not just a talented chef but also a visionary. She is the brains behind ‘Eat Your Kappa’, a YouTube channel dedicated to the cuisine and culture of Northeast India, with a focus on the Garo culinary methods.

