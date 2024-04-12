Friday, April 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

IIM event connects city schools, talks efforts to advance educational practices

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 11: ‘SchoolConnect: Engagement through Reflection’, an event organised by the Centre for Community Impact and Engagement for North-East (NE-CCIE), IIM Shillong, brought together Shillong-based schools on Wednesday to deliberate efforts in advancing educational practices.
According to a statement here, the event was aimed at cultivating a collaborative platform for stakeholders from diverse schools to “actively participate, reflect upon, and synergise efforts in advancing educational practices.”
During the event, as many as 190 students and 37 teachers representing 15 schools in Shillong were engaged in insightful discussions and collaborative activities.
“The event proved to be an enriching experience for educators and students alike, as faculty members of IIM Shillong had the privilege to interact with the bright young minds of Shillong’s schools,” the statement said.
A session for students was also held to nurture personal development and explore career pathways.
During the sessions, students expressed their innovative ideas on career choices and profound insights into personal growth.
Likewise, during a teachers’ session, educators were encouraged to share their joys, concerns and sources of motivation.
“The discussions unearthed both triumphs and challenges within the educational landscape, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts to overcome obstacles and foster educational excellence,” the statement said.
The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim, who was part of the event, stressed on community involvement, sustainable practices and the preservation of indigenous heritage.
She also urged graduates of IIM Shillong to give back to society and emphasised the institute’s role beyond employability.
The event also featured a stimulating brainstorming session to address contemporary issues such as the impact of mobile addiction on learning, societal biases towards certain subjects and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) teachers.
“Teachers underscored the indispensable role of human educators and advocated for interdisciplinary approaches to education,” the statement said.

 

Previous article
Voter Awareness Poster Campaign
Next article
Masterchef India runner-up Nambie Marak joins NPP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Hate crimes trigger outrage in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha polls approaching, there has been a disturbing rise in...
MEGHALAYA

NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority Development Forum (MLMDF) has condemned the latest incident of...
MEGHALAYA

Stone pelting at MDC’s house: No arrest yet

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the pelting of...
MEGHALAYA

Will arrest Prestone if he’s corrupt: VPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Thursday made a bold claim that the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hate crimes trigger outrage in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha...

NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority...

Stone pelting at MDC’s house: No arrest yet

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Police are yet to...
Load more

Popular news

Hate crimes trigger outrage in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha...

NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority...

Stone pelting at MDC’s house: No arrest yet

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Police are yet to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img