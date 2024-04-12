IIM event connects city schools, talks efforts to advance educational practices

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 11: ‘SchoolConnect: Engagement through Reflection’, an event organised by the Centre for Community Impact and Engagement for North-East (NE-CCIE), IIM Shillong, brought together Shillong-based schools on Wednesday to deliberate efforts in advancing educational practices.

According to a statement here, the event was aimed at cultivating a collaborative platform for stakeholders from diverse schools to “actively participate, reflect upon, and synergise efforts in advancing educational practices.”

During the event, as many as 190 students and 37 teachers representing 15 schools in Shillong were engaged in insightful discussions and collaborative activities.

“The event proved to be an enriching experience for educators and students alike, as faculty members of IIM Shillong had the privilege to interact with the bright young minds of Shillong’s schools,” the statement said.

A session for students was also held to nurture personal development and explore career pathways.

During the sessions, students expressed their innovative ideas on career choices and profound insights into personal growth.

Likewise, during a teachers’ session, educators were encouraged to share their joys, concerns and sources of motivation.

“The discussions unearthed both triumphs and challenges within the educational landscape, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts to overcome obstacles and foster educational excellence,” the statement said.

The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim, who was part of the event, stressed on community involvement, sustainable practices and the preservation of indigenous heritage.

She also urged graduates of IIM Shillong to give back to society and emphasised the institute’s role beyond employability.

The event also featured a stimulating brainstorming session to address contemporary issues such as the impact of mobile addiction on learning, societal biases towards certain subjects and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) teachers.

“Teachers underscored the indispensable role of human educators and advocated for interdisciplinary approaches to education,” the statement said.